UPDATE: This road has reopened.
According to Colorado State Patrol, a building fire has resulted in the closure Highway 50 in the area of La Junta due to a building fire.
According to authorities, it is unknown how long the road will be closed. The Colorado Department of Transportation map shows that the road remains closed as of 10:50 AM.
Images from the scene show smoke billowing out of a structure, with fire crews on site. The structure involved is reportedly the WW Feeds & Supply store.
Updates on this road closure will be posted to the Colorado Department of Transportation travel map.
