Two cabins were destroyed and several homes were evacuated on Sunday evening after a fire sparked in the Red Feather Lakes area of Larimer County, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office first received reports of smoke near Lone Pine Court at about 4:49 PM. Upon arrival at the scene, crews discovered that two cabins were on fire. The flames had also started to spread to the surrounding grasses, according to officials.
A large portion on the Red Feather Lakes area was placed on mandatory evacuation at about 6 PM as crews fought the blaze.
The fire was contained to the structures by 7:20 PM and the evacuation area was reduced. By 8:43 PM, the order was completely lifted.
Information regarding the cause of the fire has not yet been made available.
