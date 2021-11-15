A barn and around two acres of land were destroyed on Sunday evening by a fire in Boulder County.
The Boulder County Communication center received multiple emergency calls at around 6 PM about an active fire in the 500 block of S. 68th Street in Boulder County, according to a news release.
The Mountain View Fire Department, Boulder Rural Fire Department, City of Boulder Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department, and Lafayette Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
"An old, unused barn was destroyed in the fire, along with approximately two acres of grassy field," the release said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Multi-Agency Fire Investigative Team, officials said.
This fire could have been particularly problematic given strong winds in the area at the time. Wind speeds in Boulder reached above 80 miles per hour on Sunday night, with strong winds able to result in the rapid spread of a blaze.
