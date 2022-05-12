COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say venting propane tanks and gusty winds helped spread a fire that destroyed eight mobile homes in Colorado Springs.
Firefighters were called to the Skylark Mobile Home Park shortly before noon Thursday and encountered heavy smoke and flames towering upwards of 50 feet (15 meters). Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, which did not spread beyond the homes.
No injuries were reported, and investigators have not determined what caused the fire.
It took firefighters about 12 minutes to get to the mobile home park, in part because of a separate wildfire that was threatening homes across town. That fire caused minor damage to a couple of homes and fences.
