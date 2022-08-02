A truck that caught on fire while driving on I-70 through Watkins over the weekend was reportedly hauling $12,000 worth of hay that belonged to the Tuffs Animal Rescue.
The rescue, located in Bennet, mainly cares for large livestock animals like horses, llamas, pigs, and goats, according to their website.
"From domesticated pets to farm animals, we advocate for the most vulnerable animal populations. We believe that each and every life is precious, deserving to be treated humanely with a chance to live happily and cruelty-free," the website reads.
On Saturday at about 1:50 PM, one of the rescue's trailers suddenly caught fire, completely destroying the haul. According to the rescue, the amount of hay that was lost could have fed their animals for two months.
A GoFundMe has been created for the rescue and has so far raised $8,435 to replace the lost hay.
"We love serving you in this community by providing sanctuary to animals in need-and today, we need your help," the page reads.
The GoFundMe can be found here.
