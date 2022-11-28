While some parts of Colorado are bracing for a wintry blast that could drop up to 24 inches of snow, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of dangerous fire weather conditions in the southern part of the state.
NWS has issued a 'Red Flag Warning' between 11 AM and 5 PM on Monday over southern I-25 and parts of the southeast plains. The warning was issued due to a combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds, the service said. The areas highlighted in pink on the NWS provided map below are included in the warning.
These areas are expected to see wind gusts up to 40 MPH, and have a low relative humidity as low as 10 percent.
"Please avoid all outdoor activities that could cause fires," the service said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.