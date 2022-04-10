The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning across the Front Range and northeast Colorado, amid gusty winds and dry conditions.
"Despite the cool and moist start to the day, strong winds and dry conditions will develop during the late morning and afternoon which will create critical fire weather conditions. It will be another day to avoid burning or anything that could create sparks," the NWS said in a tweet this morning.
The warning is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM on Sunday. See the effected areas on the map below:
The service cited wind gusts up to 50 MPH and low relative humidity as low as 13 percent in these areas, as the reason for the warning.
"Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire," the NWS said.
All warnings and alerts are subject to change. Stay up-to-date on Colorado weather alerts, here.
(1) comment
At 1600, the Relative Humidity in Colorado Springs is 3%. Along with wind, moisture in both dead and live vegetation will essentially be sucked out, making ignition and rapid spread all but assured with the slightest spark.
There’s a quickly spreading fire in Pueblo now. Please don’t use lawnmowers, charcoal or wood cookers, chainsaws, or smoke outside building or car.
