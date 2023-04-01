A new fire, dubbed the Stove Prairie Fire, is burning approximately one mile south of Highway 14 in the Cache la Poudre Wilderness, according to officials from the Glacier View Fire Department and Canyon Lakes Ranger District.
The fire reportedly sparked sometime before 11:30 AM on Saturday at a grassy area on Stove Prairie Road in Larimer County. Canyon Lakes Ranger District reported that the fire has since grown to around 34 acres as of 2:43 PM.
No structures are threatened at this time, officials said.
Multiple agencies are currently working to extinguish the fire.
This is a developing story.
