Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is set to hold its inaugural 'Fire and Ice Festival' on Saturday, January 21, said to be complete with ice carvings, an ice castle, and two "visually explosive" fire dances.
The event will take place from 4 PM to 7 PM and visitors of the destination will get free admission to the event with their ticket to the park. Tickets start at $25.
The fire dance shows will be performed by 'Dance of the Sacred Fire,' a group out of Aspen that manipulates fire to create "magical" performances sure to shock and awe. Colorado Ice Works will be behind the carvings, with live carving sessions set to take place from 4 to 7 PM.
Live music will also be provided by The Missing Link Band and specials on food and drinks will be available.
Glenwood Springs Adventure Park has been called America's only 'mountain-top theme park.' It's located at 7,100 feet above sea level in Glenwood Springs.
