Dash across the 50-yard line at the Denver Broncos' Stadium in a 4.4-mile race set to take place this Labor Day Weekend.
Celebrate the start of the 2021 NFL season with the Broncos Fit 7K at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 5.
Both runners and walkers are welcome to attend! The course starts at Empower Field at Mile High, heading west into the Sloan's Lake area before winding back to the stadium where participants will get to run through the tunnel and onto the field just like the football players – finishing on the 50-yard line!
Packet pickup will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4th at the Broncos Team Store at Empower Field at Mile High.
Here's a look at the race schedule for Sunday, September 5th.
- 6:00 a.m. – Parking Lots Open
- 6:30 a.m. – Packet Pick-Up Opens
- 8:00 a.m. – 7K Start Wave A
- 8:30 a.m. - Start Wave B
- 9:00 a.m. - Start Wave C
- 9:30 a.m. - Start Wave D
- 11:00 a.m. - Kids Fun Run
Registration is $60 for the 7K and $25 for the Kids Fun Run. All runners will receive an exclusive Broncos emoji t-shirt and finisher’s medal. Due to limited capacity, this race is expected sell out.
The 7K race is presented by UC Health, Children's Hospital Colorado, Cigna, and Otterbox. Proceeds will go toward benefiting the National Sports Center for the Disabled.
Masks are strongly recommended in the start area for those who have not been fully vaccinated. Empower Field at Mile High is located at 1701 Bryant Street in Denver.
For more details, please visit www.denverbroncos.com.
