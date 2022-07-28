Home to a menu full of options described as Latin American cuisine "with a plot twist," Pig Latin Cocina offers up another unique and memorable stop for foodies in Colorado Springs.
"Think quesadilla meets kimchi, nachos with a Caribbean flair," reads a description of the many one-of-a-kind options served up from the kitchen at this can't-miss spot.
With a high 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews (averaged from more than 2,000 reviews), a few menu favorites include the pineapple pulled pork 'Island Taco,' several empanada varieties, and the 'Caribbean Nachos,' featuring Mojo pork piled on fried green plantain chips. Don't skip the sides either, which include a long list of options like elote, chicharron, and cheesy ham and risotto balls.
The unique offerings found here don't stop at the bites either – the cocktails are also creative, with patrons encouraged to substitute tequila into classics like a mojito or a mule. The bar here also serves up a spicy Pisco-based drink that's especially unique to the Colorado Springs cocktail scene.
Find Pig Latin Cocina's brick-and-mortar location at 2825 Dublin Boulevard or read more about this spot on their website here.
