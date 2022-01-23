Financial assistance will soon be available for victims of the Marshall Fire who lost wages due to damages to their business or place of employment, according to a news release from the Boulder County and Community Foundation Boulder County
"As thousands of Boulder County families and individuals struggle to recover from the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, financial assistance through the Marshall Fire Wildfire Fund is expanding to those who have been out of work or who lost tools of their trade due to the fire," the release said.
Individuals who believe they may be eligible to receive financial relief will need to apply, here.
'Anyone needing in-person help with the application can visit the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through end of day Saturday, January 22," the release said.
Applicants can expect a response by phone call or text message within seven days after the application is sent.
“In addition to the destruction or damage of well over a thousand homes, the Marshall Fire also put many people out of work and took down some businesses in the area,” said Boulder County Housing and Human Services Interim Co-Director Paul Jannatpour in the release.
“Thanks to the generosity of so many financial donors, Community Foundation Boulder County has been able to move quickly in partnership with us to get well over $5 million to those who need it most, and this next round of funding is another step forward in helping our neighbors with recovery," he said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.