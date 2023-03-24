The final segment of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDNST), Prospector Gulch, has been completed, according to a news release from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest.
The creation of Prospector Gulch was part of a larger CDNST relocation project that was first started in 2006.
“Construction of the Prospector Gulch trail segment replaced the motorized Timberline Trail which had been the CDNST,” said Greg Austin, Gunnison Ranger District Trails Manager.
The Prospector Gulch section of the trail is approximately 7.3 miles long and will open to recreators this summer, officials said. According to the release, crews completed the project using non-motorized tools like cross-cut saws, pole saws, axes, grubbing/excavating tools, shovels, buckets, rock breaking tools, chains, and hammers in order to comply with National Forest Wilderness policy.
Teams also used livestock and pack animals to carry hauls to and from the construction site, officials said.
“The overall trail project and the Prospector Gulch section were completed by a multitude of partners as well as Forest Service Trail Crews. Planning and implementation of the overall project involved many people including folks who have since retired. We are thrilled to see this finally come to completion and look forward to the opportunity to share with the public.”
