Bring your sweet tooth to the 2021 Whiskey Throwdown & Doughtnut Showdown kicking off on Saturday, October 2nd in downtown Denver.
Get ready for a sugar rush with unlimited samplings of locally-distilled spirits and some of the best of doughnuts in Denver!
General admission tickets are $59.99, including unlimited whiskey and doughnut samples from each of the vendors.
Early entry admission tickets are $79.99, including entry into the event 30 minutes before general admission.
There will be two general admission sessions held, each lasting 2.5 hours. The first session kicks off from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the second sessions lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The sugar-fueled event is returning to the Mile High City of Denver for its 7th year. The event initially started as a joke until more than 300 people decided to show up the first year, followed by 600 the second year.
The showdown is set to take place at York Street Yards, located at 3881 Steele Street in Denver. Tickets are non-refundable for ages 21+ only.
For more details, please visit whiskeydoughnuts.com.
