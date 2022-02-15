Official public details remain sparse regarding a body that was found in a popular natural area of Colorado Springs over the weekend.
KKTV reports that the body of an adult female was found in the area of "Gold Camp Trail," according to police, on Sunday afternoon. The death was being considered suspicious with an investigation underway. Police have not confirmed foul play.
This trail is likely one that's also called 'Gold Camp Path' or 'Hikers Only,' based on the description of the area and witness accounts found online. This would put the location of the incident in the vicinity of two well-known outdoor recreation spots, Stratton Open Space and North Cheyenne Cañon.
One witness that spoke up online – an admin in the largest Colorado Springs mountain biking Facebook community – reported encountering a police presence during a ride on the same day in the same area. That individual reported a trail closure at the top of the aforementioned 'Hikers Only' trail and that the fire department appeared to be conducting some sort of operation on a nearby reservoir.
Other Facebook users shared details of a similar scene.
Images from the scene show that multiple nearby reservoirs are covered in snow and ice.
As this story broke, the Colorado Springs 'Chutes' trail, at Stratton Open Space, was mentioned as a point of interest. That trail is a mountain bikers-only trail that runs alongside 'Hikers Only.' This trail no longer seems to be directly involved based on new reports, though details are subject to change as this story breaks. The Chutes trail is probably the best-known trail in this area, recently renovated and turned into a dedicated trail for bikes.
This piece may be updated if more official details are released about what happened.
The map below shows the location of Stratton Open Space, with this incident believed to have taken place in the hills west of the red pin.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.