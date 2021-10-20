The American West is abuzz about a major snowstorm that's about to roll through the region in upcoming days, expected to drop feet of snow in some places.
According to a report from Powder Chasers, some models from the past few days have shown up to eight feet of snow dumping in the area of California's Sierra Nevada mountain range over the next week. While that total is likely on the higher end of the forecast, there's a good chance the American West is about to get widespread significant snow as three atmospheric rivers move through the region.
While this wave of storms has snow sport enthusiasts excited, there's a good chance Colorado will miss out on the fresh flakes.
According to a report from OpenSnow.com, most of the precipitation set to roll through will miss Colorado to the west and north. While a few inches of snow may still fall at higher elevation points around the Centennial State, it's unlikely to be noteworthy (See their full report, including mapping, here).
The National Weather Service calls for a similar forecast, noting that the potential for widespread hazardous weather in Colorado is low over the next week.
According to the National Weather Service, Colorado temperatures will be near seasonal with a warming trend and dry weather expected in upcoming days.
With a La Niña weather pattern expected in Colorado this winter, there will likely be below-average precipitation. During La Niña years, above average precipitation tends to be present in the American northwest. Read more about this outlook here.
All weather statements are subject to change. We recommend using OpenSnow.com, the National Weather Service website, and Mountain-Forecast.com to find the most up-to-date information.
