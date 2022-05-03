According to meteorologists with OnTheSnow.com, the Aspen Snowmass area recorded above-average snowfall this season, amid otherwise abnormally dry conditions across most of the state.
Between October 1 and May 1 this season, a reported 350 inches of snow fell in the Aspen Snowmass area, compared to an average of 295 inches per season. The season also boasted 62 days of measurable snowfall and an average base depth of 33 inches in the area, the site reports.
Seasonal snow totals in the area may continue to grow as a storm system capable of dropping a foot of snow will pass through parts of the state, including the Roaring Fork Valley, later this week.
That being said, in the Upper Colorado Headwaters Basin—which includes the entire Roaring Fork Valley— snowpack totals were 86 percent of normal as of Tuesday morning, according to the United State Department of Agriculture.
Overall, Colorado is at 77 percent of the to-date median snowpack, while the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas, San Juan, and the Upper Rio Grande regions are currently below 50 percent of normal.
According to the US Drought Monitor, just over 88 percent of the state is experiencing drought, with 4.46 percent classified as experiencing 'extreme' drought or worse – tiers three and four of the four-tier drought scale.
