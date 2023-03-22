Long-term residents of southwest Colorado have probably noticed that this is a rather exceptional year for snowfall, with huge waves of winter weather blowing through seemingly non-stop. Most recently, parts of the region were even forecast to get up to 72 inches of snow over a two-day period.
As the statewide snowpack sits at 136 percent of the 30-year to-date median, the southwestern region of the San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan river basin has soared to 174 percent of the to-date snowpack norm.
In fact, as of March 22, the region was just one-tenth of an inch below the 30-year maximum to-date snowpack of 28.9 snow water equivalent inches. Since 1987, snowpack in this region has only been this deep by this date in 1993 and 2019.
With a snowy rest of March predicted for this area, it's likely this gap between the normal snowpack and this season's snowpack will continue to grow. This year's snowpack could even surpass the highest snowpack in the region since 1987 if 32.1 inches of snow water equivalent is reached – just 3.2 inches away from the current level. With 11 days left before this region typically hits its seasonal snowpack peak, there's a chance.
The rest of the state, with the exception of the southeast region, is also ahead of the 30-year to-date snowpack norm.
Here's a look at snowpack numbers reported on Tuesday around the state. Note that this hasn't been updated to reflect Wednesday data yet, showing the overnight jump of the southwest region moving from 167 percent of median to-date snowpack to 174 percent of median to-date snowpack.
