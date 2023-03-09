Mount Evans summit sign. Photo Credit: John Morrison (iStock).

While it was expected that the US Board on Geographic Names would vote to rename Mount Evans on Thursday morning, this vote has been postponed. The reason behind the delay is a request for consultation on the matter from an unnamed tribal entity.

It is unknown when this consultation will take place and whether or not the name change will be voted on during a board meeting that's set to take place next month.

