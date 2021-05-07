A man from Washington state faces federal charges after allegedly organizing a hike for 153 people in Grand Canyon National Park amid the coronavirus pandemic. The hike took place on October 24 after months of planning, with many hikers not wearing required masks or following social distancing rules, according to the federal affidavit.
Even prior to the pandemic, group sizes in the park were limited to just 30 people. This number dropped to 11 during COVID-19, with larger groups not allowed to temporarily break into smaller groups to meet size requirements.
Park officials knew about the planned hike beforehand and contacted the man allegedly in charge, Joseph Don Mount, who had been promoting the hike on Facebook. Mount told the park he was only hiking in a group of 11 and then notified those on Facebook that he was stepping down as the leader of the hike.
On the day of the hike, officials report seeing around 70 people in a specific area of the park. According to one ranger, 200 to 250 people were seen leaving the North Kaibab Trailhead at one time.
On top of allegedly planning the illegal hike, Mount also allegedly collected a $95 registration fee from participants, with a total collection amount in the thousands.
He has been charged with giving a false report, violating activity restrictions, violating coronavirus restrictions, and intentionally interfering with a government employee.
The specific hike reportedly being promoted among the group was a route commonly called the rim-to-rim trail.
Each of these hikers should have faced some kind of consequence. So selfish and no consideration for their fellow man.
Mr. Mount will have his day in court. But in fact if he was organizing this event, guess he's never heard of Leave No Trace principles. Myself, I did the Rim-to-Rim-to-Rim hike 30 years ago this month as a joint hike by the Southern Arizona Hiking Club and Colorado Mountain Club. We trained extensively beforehand and limited our group size to about 25. The course we used was 50 miles round trip with 11,000 miles of vertical gain. Took me 22 1/2 hours. The Park Service has to haul dozens of people out of the Canyon every year because of the heat, and some don't make it.. Park Service rules for Canyon hiking represent common sense, not "tyranny."
Wow 11,000 miles of vertical gain that must have really been exhausting!!! We're you on drugs by chance ?
Agree with Highlander. Min info provided, there must be more to this story. Seems too small of an issue to have federal charges. Need more info. If he didn't return their $ after relinquishing his leadership, then he's got a problem. But 153 doesn't equal 200-250 and if they went out in groups of 11 then within the ridiculous guidelines. And not wearing a mask outside is a federal offense? What have we allowed to happen. Govt works for us - not the other way around. But big Govt wants everyone on the payroll.
I agree that, as with many of these stories on Outhere Colorado, more info should have been provided, though we don't know if federal authorities have released more details than this, as it is an ongoing case. But he wasn't charged with "not wearing a mask outside". As the article states "He has been charged with giving a false report, violating activity restrictions, violating coronavirus restrictions, and intentionally interfering with a government employee". I don't see this as anything other than govt working for us. I like law and order, not a do-whatever-you-want free-for-all. I guess it depends on how you are looking at it. The way I see it, the laws are what they are. Break them and pay the consequences. If you want them changed, change the lawmakers, or if you feel strongly enough, run for office yourself. But until then...
Glad I was born in the "Land of the Free" to be ruled by tyrants.
Glad I was born in a nation of law and order. Don't break the law and you don't get federal charges brought against you. Pretty simple.
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Petty tyrants given authority will destroy any Nation.
And that petty tyrant went by the name of Donald Trump. Good thing his January 6, 2021 attempt at "absolute power" failed.
