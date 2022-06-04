Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers confiscated a baby deer from an Evergreen resident after they took it home on Friday, according to a news release.
The resident assumed that the fawn had been abandoned, and thought that they were rescuing it, CPW said.
"Although typically made with good intentions, people routinely orphan young wildlife by taking them from the wild," CPW said.
It is normal for deer, elk, and pronghorn to hide their young for long periods of time while they forage nearby. If you see a young cervid you should never assume that they animal has been abandoned, or touch it.
"Young that have been removed cannot be successfully returned to the wild, as the mother will not continue searching for a missing baby or reject it because it was handled by humans and may no longer smell like her fawn," the release said.
CPW offers the following tips to keep young wildlife safe:
- Do not approach, touch or feed wild animals.
- Enjoy wildlife from a safe distance.
- Keep your dog on a leash on trails.
- If you find a wild animal that appears sick or injured, leave it alone. Call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and talk to a trained wildlife officer for guidance.
