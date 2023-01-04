John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder.
JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten, bound, and strangled to death in the basement of her family home. Though several people have been suspected over the years, the girl's murderer has never been identified.
In the letter, which was published by Fox News late last year, Ramsey shares his discontentment with the investigation that has been conducted by the Boulder Police Department.
"I have been frustrated from the beginning by the refusal of the BPD to accept the outside help that’s been offered to them over the years. Within days of the murder, the Denver Police Department offered the assistance of two experienced homicide detectives. That offer was refused," the letter reads.
"Very recently, the FBI offered to join forces with the BPD to assist with the latest DNA technology. This offer was also rejected. The BPD has also continuously refused to receive information from a dedicated group of retired homicide detectives who independently work on this case," it says.
Ramsey is calling for the Boulder Police Department to move DNA samples from the crime scene and other evidence to an independent forensics agency.
He also referenced an online petition that he started in June last year calling for access to DNA evidence. Today, the petition has accrued more than 30,000 signatures.
"I am 78 now and realize that time for answers is running out. The murder of my daughter can never be undone. There will never be peace or closure. But there can and should be justice," Ramsey said.
Polis has not publicly responded to the letter.
