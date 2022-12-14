A court has found Jeffrey Johnson, of Bentonville, guilty of two misdemeanor charges after someone died while attending a hike organized by Johnson in Arkansas' Buffalo National River park last May.
The hike was associated with a group operated by Johnson called 'Arkansas Nature Lovers Group,' which collected a $20 annual fee for participation. Because some of those people had paid Johnson in park areas, he was found guilty of engaging or soliciting business in park areas without a permit and illegally soliciting money, goods, or services.
According to a press release from the National Park Service, Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with Johnson's group when he fell approximately 20 feet near the Eye of the Needle formation in the Ponca Wilderness, dying as a result. Online reviews of hiking in this area describe the terrain as difficult.
A report from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette states that the fall occurred when Thomas turned back during the hike without the knowledge of leader Johnson. It was also reported that Johnson was leading a large group of 31 hikers at the time on an unofficial trail without any sort of approval.
The National Parks Service has had many issues with people entering the Indian Creek drainage area, describing the undeveloped backcountry spot as "extremely technical" with "loose and slippery footing and steep terrain." Regardless of experience, hiking there is a risk and rescues can take a long time.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.