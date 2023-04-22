Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) suspect that the rock-killing death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell was apart of a series of similar crimes that took place on April 19.
According to officials, Bartell was talking on the phone with a friend before a thrown rock came through her windshield. Her body was later discovered by the friend she was on the phone with, who got worried and went looking for her.
Records show that several other similar crimes involving rocks being thrown at cars were also reported that night.
The sheriff's office has established the following timeline of events on the night of April 19:
- 10:04 PM – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through windshield – driver not injured
- 10:26 PM – Arvada - Hwy 93 at Hwy 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver
- 10:30 PM – Boulder County - McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver
- 10:31 PM – Boulder County – McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs. Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured
- 10:45 PM – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – rock through windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide
"JCSO is working with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police, and Westminster Police to gather information as it is believed there may be more victims. Investigators need the public’s help identifying and locating the suspects involved in these crimes," officials said.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. As of Saturday, up to $17,000 worth of awards is available for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
