The Kruger Fire burning after dusk on Tuesday, November 16. Photo Credit: Timothy Hurst, The Gazette.

On Tuesday night, a single-engine air tanker went down during the fight against the Kruger Rock fire, killing the sole occupant on board – the pilot.

The crash occurred after dark, at about 6:37 PM. Windy conditions had been present throughout the day.

In a Twitter thread published by reporter Marc Sallinger of 9NEWS, Sallinger recounts his conversation with the deceased pilot prior to takeoff, with the pilot explaining what made that specific flight so unique.

According to Sallinger, the flight was the first time a fixed-wing aircraft had been used to fight a fire at night in Colorado with the use of night vision.

Sallinger noted that the pilot was very excited and kind prior to take off, calling the flight the result of five years of hard work.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death and thanks goes out to the firefighting crews that are putting their lives on the line to protect Colorado and its residents.

This is the second death to occur during an active fight against a wildfire in Colorado within a matter of weeks. On October 26, Larry Wyant died while fighting a blaze amid strong winds in Yuma County.

Further investigation into the crash that killed the pilot in Larimer County during the Kruger Rock fire is set to be conducted by the FAA and NTSB. No official information about what may have caused the crash has been released.

At last report, on Tuesday night, the Kruger Rock fire had reached 133 acres with 15 percent containment.

DVK
DVK

May God be with his family. What a brave and selfless act. It breaks my heart to read this.

