Police in Brighton, Colorado are asking for the public's help in tracking down the owner of a black or dark blue Chevy Avalanche after his greyhounds were involved in a fatal dog attack. The attack happened in November of 2021, according to a report from KDVR.
The attack took place at Happy Tails Dog Park, which is an off-leash dog park located on the Judicial Center Parkway in Brighton.
It is believed the driver of the truck, as pictured, left the dog park after his greyhounds killed one dog and seriously injured another. According to police, it appears as if the truck had kennels in the back at the time of the incident.
While the attack happened in November, Brighton Police have made the request for the public's help as recently as February 3.
Anyone with information about the truck's owner or the dogs is asked to call the Brighton Police Department at 303-655-8740.
Happy Tails Dog Park is located near Barr Lake State Park and the Platte Valley Medical Center.
