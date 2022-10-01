Eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed due to a fatal crash, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
The closure is located near Silverthorne at exit 205. Traffic is being diverted to Loveland Pass via US 6, CDOT officials said. Commuters should expect delays and an extended closure.
According to a report from KDVR, a semi-truck and a box truck were involved in the crash that occurred at around 12 PM on Saturday.
No further information has been made available at this time. Visit www.cotrip.org for the latest road updates.
