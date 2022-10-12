In a tweet that's been shared more than 2,000 times and liked by more than 11,000 people, a brown bear dubbed '747' has claimed victory in Katmai National Park's annual 'Fat Bear Week' competition. The competition pits a number of the park's bears against each other in a 'March Madness'-style bracket, allowing fans of the competition to vote on their favorite 'fat bear' in head-to-head matches over multiple rounds.
The competition comes as bears pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, preying on the local fish population.
"Ultimately, 747 ripped apart the salmon – and the competition – to seize his 2nd crown as the 2022 Champion. Time to celebrate and do the happy dance jumbo jet jiggles," wrote the park about the victory.
The park reports that 1,027,655 votes were received throughout the competition, a record.
In mid-summer, adult male brown bears tend to average 700 to 900 pounds, while they balloon to more than 1,200 pounds come fall. The brown bears do this by upping their caloric consumption in the big way, having been documented eating dozens of different plants and animal foods in the park.
"In the bear world, fat is fit and these chunky contenders have been working tirelessly to pack on the pounds necessary for survival," wrote the park.
Katmai National Park and Preserve is located in southwest Alaska, spanning more than four million acres. To put that in perspective, the park would span nearly six percent of the state if it was found in Colorado. For comparison, Rocky Mountain National Park is about 265,000 acres in size.
Did 747 get a pik-i-nick basket as the first place prize?
;)
At least the bear takes a break from eating at some point!
