Fat Bear Week has officially concluded at Katmai National Park in Alaska, with a brown bear named 747 claiming victory and smashing the competition with his rotund frame.
While Colorado's bears could never compete with the giants found in Alaska, there have been several fat bear sightings recorded around the state so far this season.
During this time of year, black bears are typically spotted by humans more often, as they desperately scavenge for extra calories in preparation for winter.
Here are some of the best 'fat bear' sightings we've shared so far this year:
On October 4, deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were notified of a huge bear resting in a tree in the Highland Ranch neighborhood. Videos and photos of the bear, that we'll refer to as Apple Jack, were posted online as it lounged. Some concluded that the animal may have been a bit intoxicated.
"There is no way to confirm or deny if the bear is “drunk” per se, but we did get reports of the bear eating a large amount of aged, fermented apples," said Public Information Officer with the Douglas County Sheriffs Office Jason Blanchard.
Find footage from Apple Jack's epic bender below:
My best video of the Highlands Ranch bear. When I left the massive bruin was still lounging in the tree. @CBSNewsColorado @CPW_NE @COParksWildlife @dcsheriff #wildlife #bear pic.twitter.com/cOl2aK8TzJ— Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) October 5, 2022
***Bear Update** He seems to be sleeping in the tree after eating a large quantity of fermented apples in the neighborhood. @COParksWildlife is advising to keep your distance and call 911 if any aggressive behaviors exhibit. Photo shared by @CBS4Mark (great shot Mark!) pic.twitter.com/qKWwE89ebx— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) October 4, 2022
One of the biggest bears ever seen in the town of Durango was found potentially looking to den beneath the deck of a residential home on Thursday.
The absolutely immense animal was estimated to be around 10-years-old, weighing in at as much as 400 pounds, according to John Livingston, the public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
A video that Livingston shared to Instagram shows that even after the bear was tranquilized, it still took four men to drag it out from under the deck.
The bear, affectionately referred to as Kong, was microchipped, tagged, and relocated 60 miles away from Durango. Check out videos and images of the removal below:
The next bear was called "Chunky and Fabulous" in a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife late last month. It was recorded snacking on some grass in rural Douglas County
From the angle that the video was taken from, it is obvious that this bear is well-prepared for the winter season, as its stomach nearly touches the ground as it stands.
Chunky and fabulous 💫— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) September 20, 2022
Bears are eating up to 20,000 calories each day right now https://t.co/dKcM5imf2x
In Colorado, you never really know what might show up on your doorstep. One resident from Evergreen was recently reminded of that fact after footage from his Ring doorbell camera captured a hefty black bear sniffing around his front porch.
The video, shared by KDVR, shows the scavenging bear walk right up to the front door. We have decided to call this one Angus, because...well—it's beefy.
Which of these bears do you think was the fattest? Let us know in the comment section!
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I knew I made the right choice in picking Durango to retire in two years ago!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.