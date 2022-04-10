A fast-moving grassfire that sparked at around 2 PM on Sunday is burning south of the Arkansas River in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.
The fire is estimated to be around 15 acres wide, and has caused the nearby PAWs for Life animal shelter and a water treatment plant to be evacuated. Homes in the area have also been placed on pre-evacuation status, according to a report from KRDO.
Crews are currently battling wind and dry conditions as they attempt to contain the blaze. A Red Flag Warning issued in the area, warns of a relative humidity as low as 13 percent, according to the National Weather Service. The service also reports 40 MPH wind gusts in the area.
"Please DO NOT come and add to problems to be a lookey-loo. Some houses were threatened initially. Poor conditions expected to worsen," the department said in a tweet.
Pueblo residents are encouraged to sign-up for emergency alert notifications, here.
Wildland fire in progress near PAWS east of Pueblo Blvd. Please DO NOT come and add to problems to be a lookey-loo. Some houses were threatened initially. Poor conditions expected to worsen. pic.twitter.com/7eEbp9szxU— Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) April 10, 2022
