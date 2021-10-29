According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a hemorrhagic disease has been discovered among Colorado's deer population and it kills most infected animals within one or two days.
Bluetongue virus has already been found in two dead deer, known for being transmitted by biting flies called midges. Soon after infection, symptoms start to set in.
Initial signs of bluetongue infection include disorientation, lethargy, and loss of fear toward potential threats. As the disease advances, deer start to salivate and foam from the mouth, also bleeding from the nose and other lesions that may form. Another tell-tale symptom is that the tongue of the animal swells, developing a blue tint – hence the name of the virus. In about one to two days, the infected deer will most likely die.
While humans don't need to be afraid of contracting this disease from a deer, as it is not transmissible to humans, Colorado Parks and Wildlife does advise against shooting and consuming animals that are sick, as well as handling dead animals they encounter in the field. Instead, report dead animals to CPW.
Epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus (EHDV) has also been found in wildlife in the state of Colorado this fall, also transmitted by midges. It has similar symptoms.
Both bluetongue virus and EHDV are most common during the months of August and October, with frost cycles killing off the midges that play the most crucial role in spreading these diseases.
In addition to these diseases, Colorado's cervid population is also facing off with chronic wasting disease.
This disease, most commonly believed to be caused by deformed prions, results in severe neurological damage, ultimately leading to death. It's running rampant in some herds and can be very difficult to stop, commonly passed through bodily fluids with extreme resiliency. With symptoms like weight loss, drooling, stumbling, and eventual death, it's commonly called the 'zombie deer disease.'
While the most common belief is that chronic wasting disease is caused by a deformed prion, some debate about the mysterious condition does exist. For example, Dr. Frank O. Bastian believes that the disease is caused by bacteria, not a prion, also fearing that the disease could be passed to humans by eating meat from infected animals. Read more about that here.
The idea that chronic wasting disease may be caused by a bacteria, not a prion, is controversial, with most experts believing that is not the case.
