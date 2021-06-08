A 30-year-old New York food cart institution will debut its first Colorado location next week.
In 1990, Halal Guys started as a hot dog cart on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in downtown New York. Fast forward 30 years to today and the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has more than 400 franchise locations in development worldwide.
And now, it's Colorado's turn to get a taste.
The new location of Halal Guys is set to open on Friday, June 18 at 14535 East Alameda Avenue in Aurora.
The menu features beef gyro, chicken, falafel platters, and sandwiches. Sides include pita chips, hummus, baba ghanoush, and baklava, for dessert.
During the opening week from June 18 to 26, Halal Guys will be giving away free food for one year to 10 lucky winners. The restaurant will also be giving out a pair Apple AirPods, a 55" 4K Smart TV, and a handful of free gift cards.
Restaurant hours are 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. For more information, please visit halalorado.com.
