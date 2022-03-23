The popular picnic-style pop-up, Le Dîner en Blanc, will be making a stop in Colorado this summer.
The event first launched in Paris 34 years ago as a way to reconnect with old friends. Since, it has become a multinational event with pop-ups on six continents.
Le Dîner en Blanc, which is known for an array of Parisean dishes and an all-white dress code, is coming to Denver for the first time on June 4.
"The Mile High is now one of 120 cities across six continents to host this global phenomenon and highly sought-after “secret dinner party”. The event will be held in one of the city’s best-known public spaces, though the exact location is kept a secret until one hour before the event starts," a news release from event organizers said.
"We felt Denver was primed for such a dazzling event as an increase of interest in fine living and fine dining has been noted over the years,” says Lauren Ripko, co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc Denver. “We look forward to paving the way and establishing a long-standing tradition for our city."
Registration phases are opening soon, with more information found here.
