According to a Facebook post shared by Westminster's Standley Lake Regional Park, an eagle dubbed F420 was spotted trying to feed a new eaglet, dubbed SL2, on Monday. The female adult eagle has gained notoriety over the years by being a key eagle featured on the park's live-streamed eagle camera, which could be viewed online until the tree holding the nest fell apart in May 2021. When the tree went down, F420's previous nest went down with it, killing her lone eaglet.
To the joy of this bird's online fans, images have been published that appear to show the bird feeding young, likely meaning that between one and three offspring are in the nest.
After F420's original nest fell last year, the live-streamed 'eagle camera' was replaced with a video feed showing 'bird island.' That can be found here.
While F420 and her mate stayed in the area after the death of their eaglet, they rebuilt a nest much deeper in the park.
The namesake lake at Standley Lake Regional Park spans 1,200 acres and is known for attracting many bird species, one of which is the bald eagle. The park is popular among bird watchers, many who visit regularly and keep track on a few favorites.
(1) comment
I am so happy for this beautiful American Emblem too Thank you, GOD too! Jess
