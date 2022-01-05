According to the Denver Animal Shelter, a cat named Montequlla was accidentally donated to an Arc Thrift Shop when her family left a recliner behind without realizing she was inside.
When thrift store employees found the cat, they contacted Denver Animal Protection, which scanned the cat for a microchip and found that information in the chip was not updated.
The cat's family soon realized that their beloved pet was missing, which led to them contacting the thrift store, with the thrift store directing them to contact Denver Animal Protection. Ultimately, Montequlla was reunited with her family with a new wild story to tell her feline friends.
Thankfully, this story had a happy ending. It also serves as a good reminder to keep information found on pet's microchips up-to-date.
