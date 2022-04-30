Teams from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue saved a family of three, after their truck was swept into Escalante Creek on Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.
The truck reportedly got swept in by rising waters from spring runoff, while driving on Escalante Road. The family was able to evacuate the truck before it became submerged, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, crews reported that the water was around 5 feet deep and moving quickly. They also found that two of the three people involved were still stranded on the far side of the creek bank. Members from the swift-water recue team were able to safely retrieve them.
"As the days get warmer, more snow is melting and filling our local waterways. It’s important to remember with spring runoff, water levels will increase with the heat of the day, typically peaking after nightfall, especially in smaller waterways. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and just a foot of rushing water can carry away a car. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk across a body of fast-moving water," officials from the sheriff's office said.
Kudos to Search and Rescue.
