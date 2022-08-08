The family of Gabby Petito, who made national headlines as a van-lifer gone missing and later found dead in 2021, announced their intent to file a $50 million dollar lawsuit against the Moab Police Department for the wrongful death of their daughter in a press conference on Monday morning.
The lawsuit is in reference to an exchange between Gabby, her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, and police on August 12 of last year. Body camera footage from that day, shows Petito in what officials described as a "manic state."
Officers ultimately asked the two to spend a night apart and reported the incident as a "likely mental health crisis" and not a domestic violence situation.
"Watching it is very painful. I wanted to jump through the screen and rescue her," Gabby's mother Nicole Schmidt said.
Representatives for the family claim that police did not adequately recognize the signs of domestic abuse and argue that if they had, Gabby would still be alive today.
"Gabby Petito's parents have asked the law firms of Parker and McConckie and Zimmerman to represent them in a lawsuit against the Moab Police for their negligent failure to, first, understand the law and enforce it, and second, for the wrongful death of their daughter," said Jim McConckie, one of the attorneys representing the Petito family.
Attorneys representing the family called Gabby's death "senseless and avoidable" and are calling for changes to be made by the police department to better protect victims of domestic violence in the future.
"Gabby's parents are bringing this lawsuit to honor Gabby's legacy by working to save the lives of victims of domestic violence throughout the Unites States and the world. This lawsuit is only one part of a broader effort to raise awareness of intimate partner violence and its potential dangers," McConckie said.
The case of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito gripped the attention of the nation in September of last year. At the time of disappearance, she was on a long-term road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.
Gabby's body was recovered at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19, 2021. In November, the body of Brian Laundrie was located in Florida, along with a notebook where he "claimed responsibility" for her death.
(4) comments
I still think Brian's parents were hiding the truth from everyone until he had the chance to kill himself the Chick.....T Coward! I think that his parents should have been arrested for after the fact accessories to murder too! But I as I am not a lawyer, too bad! Shame on them too! I have nor respect for people like that! Jess
We are a litigious society but i dont disagree with this lawsuit. The "bro"mancing" was impossible to watch and the officers missed an opportunity tointervene. Putting Brian in a hotel room and Gabi back at camp. #1 redflag. Look at that poor distraught woman compared to robit manipulative Brian. Who was seen slapping that tiny woman. Yeah, i think the suit is validated.
Very sad that this tragedy occurred, however, the Moab police have no culpability in this case.
none whatsoever
