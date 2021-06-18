A sketchy encounter occurred in Rifle's Lion's Park on Thursday night and authorities are hoping that the public can help them fill in the gaps.
According to the Rifle Police Department, a child was walking the family dog in the local park on Thursday when the child's arm was grabbed by an unknown man. The dog the child was walking reacted by biting the man's hand (likely his free one, though this detail is not known), resulting in the man releasing the child.
The child's mother confronted the man, who then left the park in a van. The man is described as 50 or older with a beard, dirty grey and blonde hair, yellow teeth, and brown eyes. The van is described as a white panel van with damage to the front bumper on the passenger side.
Details about exactly where the mother was when the grabbing occurred were not included in the press release.
This is the only information that has been released by authorities at the time. Authorities are asking people that were in Lion's Park on the evening of June 17 that may have witnessed this encounter to contact Rifle Police at 970-665-6500.
