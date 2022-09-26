UPDATE [9/27/22]: Varied accounts of what happened continue to emerge, as is often the case with breaking news coming from remote, high-elevation terrain. While initial reports from Nepal pointed to Nelson falling into a crevasse, other accounts now point to a fall off of a cliff. Read more about this update and these varied reports here. As of last report, the search for Nelson continues.
Famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson is reportedly missing after falling into a crevasse near the summit of Nepal's 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu, according to the Himalayan Times. A North Face athlete and the mother of two, Nelson, 49, has been called the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation.
At the time Nelson went missing, she was skiing down the mountain with partner Jim Morrison, according to New Indian Express.
After Nelson fell down the roughly 80-foot crevasse, Morrison reportedly finished his descent so that he could file a report that would prompt a rescue mission. Bad weather is reportedly causing delays in the rescue.
Nelson has accumulated a long list of accomplishments throughout her career, including being the first female to link peaks of Everest and Lhotse in a single 24-hour push.
Nelson has most recently called Telluride home.
Meanwhile, an avalanche injured up to 12 climbers on the same peak in recent hours. It is believed this event is unrelated to Nelson's disappearance.
This is a breaking news story. Details are sparse. This article may be updated as more information emerges.
Read more about Nelson here.
