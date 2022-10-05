It's always nice to see one of the world's best athletes enjoying Colorado's fourteener climbs like the rest of us.
According to a social media post made by world-class rock climber and adventurer Alex Honnold, he recently made a quick stop to summit Grays and Torreys peaks on his drive from Colorado to Las Vegas, referencing the "lovely ridge scramble" found along the route. He also noted that "they must be the easiest 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado."
Honnold was also happy to have climbed the peaks later in the day, reporting that it was just him "and the creepy looking mountain goats" on the mountain.
Honnold isn't far from the truth calling the climb among the easiest fourteener routes in the state. While it's unclear exactly what route Honnold used to make his summits, the standard route up Grays is rated as 'class one,' with the short traverse to Torreys rated as 'class two.'
According to the difficulty ranking on 14ers.com, Grays is the 2nd-easiest peak to summit in the state and Torreys is the 13th-easiest peak to summit of the 58 14,000-plus-foot peaks listed on the site.
That being said, there are options for making these climbs more difficult. One popular route involves summiting Torreys via Kelso Ridge, which is 'class three' with plenty of exposure.
(2) comments
Watched Free Solo a while back, unbelievable what this man did that final day!
Ummm EXCUSE ME, 14ers.com lists Grays as the 2nd EASIEST peak to summit in the state and Torreys as the 13th EASIEST. For mountain monsters like myself, it's really important that people know the distinction here, because there are WAY HARDER mountains out there that are NOT for NOOBS to try. #froggystyle
