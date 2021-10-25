Falling rocks have closed Rainbow Falls Historic Site, located just outside of Colorado Springs in Manitou Springs.
The closure is being put in place ahead of a seasonal closure that was set for the start of November. The announcement of the closure was unclear about exactly where the rocks were falling. The waterfall is far enough from the trail that visitors can see the site without getting wet.
The waterfall was once well known for a massive amount of graffiti at the site, though major efforts have been made to clean that up in recent months and years.
The image below shows what that graffiti looked like prior to a clean-up.
The closure will likely be lifted in April.
