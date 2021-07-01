A construction worker was killed on the job Tuesday after being struck by a falling rock along Highway 50 in Gunnison County.
The construction worker, identified as Ricardo Batista, 69, of Florissant, was operating a mini-excavator near Little Blue Creek Canyon when a large rock came tumbling down, according to Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes.
Batista died instantly at the scene, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries.
Crews have been working on safety improvements along Highway 50 to stabilize slopes and mitigate rock slides. The four-mile work zone is situated between Montrose and Gunnison (mile markers 123 to 127).
"Our hearts go out to Mr. Batista's friends and family, as well as his team members at the construction site," Gunnison County wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
