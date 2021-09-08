Though most predictions show that it will still be at least a week before fall colors start to peak in Colorado, some of the state's aspens are starting to show off their iconic golden hues already.
Here's a close-up of a tree I spotted while climbing Mount Elbert in the Twin Lakes area on Tuesday.
At the moment, reader reports have indicated that the central mountains seem to be showing the most fall colors. That being said, peak fall color appearance has yet to be reached and won't be in most places for at least two weeks.
Expect to see more fall colors as temperatures start to cool in the high country. How vibrant and how long-lasting the fall colors will be this year will still depend on a number of factors, including moisture, fungus, and temperature.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.