Additional details have emerged following initial reports of a suspicious 'fake' ski patroller at Colorado's Copper Mountain Resort.
A press release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office included more information on a case that was initially described by media as an adult scolding a fast child skier on the mountain. Events that took place on the mountain now seem much more nefarious.
According to the latest press release, the ski patrol impersonator allegedly donned what appeared to be a makeshift 'ski patrol' jacket, labeled as such. While in the 'ski patrol' jacket, the suspected patrol impersonator allegedly followed a female minor off of a ski run from the 'Center Village' area of the resort to the 'East Village' area. Once in the 'East Village' area, the minor was able to escape the tailing adult.
The incident was previously reported to have happened on January 19, though it was not reported to the Summit County Sheriff's Office until January 25. An active investigation into the situation is underway.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 970-423-8960. The reference case number is 22-1489.
The press release on the matter noted that the odds of solving a case can drop by 50 percent after 48 hours, encouraging those impacted by crime to report incidents to law enforcement immediately.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.