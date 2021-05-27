An extremely rare piebald squirrel has been spotted hanging out in a tree in Colorado.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted several photographs to Twitter of the "unique critter," which were taken by Jerry Baines. The sighting of the piebald squirrel, covered in white furry patches, occurred just west of Denver.
Check this out! An extremely rare sighting of a piebald squirrel. That is a genetic mutation causing varying amounts of white hair. Some can be almost pure white while others carry just patches of white.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 26, 2021
Jerry Baines spotted this unique critter west of Denver. #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/0YjM3k3sBe
"That is a genetic mutation causing varying amounts of white hair. Some can be almost pure white while others carry just patches of white," tweeted Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Campers witnessed a similar rare sighting in April when a white albino deer came strolling through Cherry Creek Campground in Aurora.
