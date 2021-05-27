Photo Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Credit: Jerry Baines

Photo Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Photo Credit: Jerry Baines

An extremely rare piebald squirrel has been spotted hanging out in a tree in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted several photographs to Twitter of the "unique critter," which were taken by Jerry Baines. The sighting of the piebald squirrel, covered in white furry patches, occurred just west of Denver.

"That is a genetic mutation causing varying amounts of white hair. Some can be almost pure white while others carry just patches of white," tweeted Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Campers witnessed a similar rare sighting in April when a white albino deer came strolling through Cherry Creek Campground in Aurora. 

