Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years.
The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond.
Moose were originally introduced into southern Colorado in the 1990s, with the group since spreading to roam a larger area, as has also been the case with moose introduced into northern Colorado in the late 1970s.
As moose continue to spread their territory in Colorado, even reaching outside of the state at times, it makes it important for recreators to know what to do should they encounter a moose – even if they're not in well-known moose habitat. Moose can become very aggressive when they are surprised or feel threatened, making distance key. Keeping dogs on leash is also important, as moose have a tendency to attack canines.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.