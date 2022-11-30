A high wind watch has been issued for the northern and southern Front Range foothills by the National Weather Service, spanning from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.
During this time, winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are likely, with gusts capable of reaching 75 miles per hour.
Winds this strong will blow around unsecured objects and could result in power outages. High-profile vehicles may have difficultly traveling.
Secure loose objects and avoid being outside during periods of strong wind. Trees and branches can pose deadly hazards in the forest.
Fire risk will be high and blowing dust could cause a loss of visibility. Travel with caution.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.