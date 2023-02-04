The National Weather Service (NWS) reported extreme weather on Mount Washington in New Hampshire on Friday, even clocking the coldest wind chill temperature ever seen in the United States.
"Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world. INSANE conditions. Temps -42 degrees, Wind Chill -101 degrees, and Wind Gusts 127 mph!" the service said in a tweet at around 3:13 PM on Friday.
According to a report from EnAS.com, the wind chill record before yesterday was set in Alaksa at -105 degrees. By 3:49 PM on Friday, wind chill temps on Mount Washington jumped to an astounding -108 degrees.
According to the Mount Washington Observatory, at these temps frostbite could develop in as little as a minute.
"With these frigid conditions in mind, it is important to take these extremely low wind chill values seriously. It will be very difficult to regenerate body heat in this cold of conditions, increasing the risk of hypothermia. Frostbite will also develop on exposed skin extremely quickly in these," the observatory said.
Check out the video below from the summit of Mount Washington that shows how dangerous conditions became yesterday:
❄️💨❄️This is EXTREME WEATHER! Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world.— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 3, 2023
INSANE conditions Temp -42° F, Wind Chill -101° F, Wind Gusts 127 mph! https://t.co/vr4pGu9p7G
From the summit cam 230-240pm. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/6N30euV9oL
