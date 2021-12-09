According to the National Weather Service, 'extreme impacts' will be seen as a snowstorm rolls through Colorado on Thursday night into Friday.
The purple spots on the map above show where the level of impact described as 'extreme' will take place. When 'extreme impacts' occur, the National Weather says to expect "extensive and widespread severe property damage, life saving actions will be needed. Results in extreme disruptions to daily life."
Thankfully, most of the 'extreme impact' areas aren't home to many people or much property, found high in the mountains. That being said, those on high elevation roads and in the backcountry in these areas could be put at great risk.
Most mountains are expected to see impacts as this storm rolls through. In order of decreasing severity, these areas are marked on the map above with red, orange, yellow, and light blue. Most Coloradans live in the 'light blue' area, where limited impacts are expected, rarely with a threat to life or property.
Explore this map and see more specific details here.
Read more about this incoming storm here.
