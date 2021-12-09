Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Screenshot of map on National Weather Service website. Link to map can be found below for button functionality. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, 'extreme impacts' will be seen as a snowstorm rolls through Colorado on Thursday night into Friday.

The purple spots on the map above show where the level of impact described as 'extreme' will take place. When 'extreme impacts' occur, the National Weather says to expect "extensive and widespread severe property damage, life saving actions will be needed. Results in extreme disruptions to daily life."

Thankfully, most of the 'extreme impact' areas aren't home to many people or much property, found high in the mountains. That being said, those on high elevation roads and in the backcountry in these areas could be put at great risk.

Most mountains are expected to see impacts as this storm rolls through. In order of decreasing severity, these areas are marked on the map above with red, orange, yellow, and light blue. Most Coloradans live in the 'light blue' area, where limited impacts are expected, rarely with a threat to life or property.

Explore this map and see more specific details here.

Read more about this incoming storm here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.