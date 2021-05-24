Anglers in Routt County: due to critically low water flow, we will be implementing a mandatory fishing closure starting May 25 on a stretch of the Yampa River

OAK CREEK, Colo. - Due to critically low water flow caused by dry conditions and minimal snowpack levels, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will implement a mandatory fishing closure on a 0.6-mile stretch of the Yampa River

The closure begins May 25 and will continue until further notice.

The closure is located between the dam at Stagecoach State Park downstream to the lowermost park boundary.

"Should the flow rate increase substantially for a continuous period of time, CPW will re-evaluate the emergency fishing closure," said CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist Lori Martin. "But because of the current conditions, we need to take this course of action now."

"We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation," said Stagecoach State Park Manager Craig Preston. “It is very important that we do what we can to protect this unique fishery, not only for anglers, but for the communities that depend on the tourism these resources support.”